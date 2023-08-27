Protesters gather outside Gracie Mansion, say Mayor Adams should house asylum seekers there

NEW YORK -- There have been several protests since the city began opening asylum seeker relief centers.

An event on Sunday got heated, with people on both sides of the debate squaring off.

They gathered in front of Gracie Mansion for several hours to say there's more Mayor Eric Adams can do.

They claimed there are betters solutions, even saying the mayor should house the asylum seekers that continue to file into New York City at his home.

Police were on the scene as the crowd turned rowdy at some points. The protesters held signs and made speeches. Several were taken into custody.

Last week, outraged neighbors on Staten Island rallied for at least three nights against asylum seekers being placed in a shelter at the former St. John Villa Academy. Several people were arrested during Friday night's protest.

A group of lawmakers and locals had taken the issue to court and won, with a judge issuing a temporary restraining order and blocking the city from placing asylum seekers there. However, that was short lived. Within hours, the city applied for an emergency appeal and a judge approved it, allowing single women and adult families to stay at the school.

The mayor's office released a statement Friday saying it empathizes with residents, but that the city is dealing with a national crisis on its own and that the sites in question are the only options left.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has called on the the White House for help, but the Biden administration has stood firm in its response to the migrant crisis, saying it is limited in what it can do without approval from Congress.

New York City says so far more than 100,000 asylum seekers have been processed through its intake system.

As for the Staten Island location, the issue will be heard in court again in early September.