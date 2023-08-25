Staten Island lawmakers announce lawsuit against New York City, state over shelter for asylum seekers

NEW YORK - As the city's migrant crisis continues, a group of Staten Island politicians is suing the city and state, hoping to block a former private school from becoming a migrant shelter.

A rally and press conference were held Friday. Barricades and a heightened police presence were on the scene after several protests during the past week, including Thursday night, with hundreds of people, and some tension. At least two people were arrested.

As a result, Friday police set up multiple checkpoints and barricades, which community members are frustrated by.

They are protesting the city's plans to transform former school St. John Villa into a shelter for asylum seekers.

Friday, some Staten Island elected officials announced a lawsuit against the city and state to halt the facility from becoming a shelter. They argue:

There's a zoning issue

That more community notice for homeless shelters should have been given

That the site would pose a safety concern for their children

"Our concerns are that they're putting - they gave us no information about this - they're putting people in without our decisions, without our consent. We don't know who they are. They haven't been vetted," one protester said.

"We got the kids around here. We have people coming from another country - we don't know where they're coming from, we don't know their past history," said another.

The city said that in the last year more than 101,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City, and more than half are still in its care.

CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge asked residents where they think migrants should be housed. Those she spoke to didn't have a clear answer, but said not there.

