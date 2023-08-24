Gov. Kathy Hochul to share update on state's efforts in asylum seeker crisis, as Right to Shelter court battle continues

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to outline her latest efforts to address the asylum seeker crisis.

The governor is scheduled to speak at noon in Albany. It comes a day after the city and state faced off in court over the city's Right to Shelter law.

More than 104,000 asylum seekers have come through New York City since the spring of 2022, and more than 3,000 arrived last week alone.

With new shelters filling up rapidly, there is more pressure on the White House and Hochul to help the city. As CBS New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer explained, White House reluctance means the court battle is putting the governor in the hot seat.

Read More: Asylum seekers say they were forced to toss belongings ahead of sudden move to Bronx hotel

City officials want Hochul to sign an executive order to force municipalities to welcome asylum seekers into their communities. They also say letting asylum seekers get work permits would help dispel some of the reluctance to put out the welcome mat.

As Kramer reported, the governor is not in favor of the executive order, mainly because of local resistance, and she apparently doesn't want the Right to Shelter law to be applied statewide.

Watch the press conference this afternoon on CBS News New York.