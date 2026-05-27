President Trump says "I think I'll be going" to see the Knicks at MSG for NBA Finals

President Trump said Wednesday he expects to attend one of the upcoming NBA Finals games at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks will host either the Oklahoma Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs at the Garden on June 8th and 10th and, if necessary, the 16th.

Mr. Trump said he was invited by James Dolan, who owns the Knicks and Madison Square Garden.

"They win all their games. They have some great players. I think I'll be going to one of the games. I was invited by numerous people and [James Dolan], and I think I'll be going," Mr. Trump said.

"We don't know if President Trump is coming to the Finals, but the President of the United States - no matter who is in office - is always welcome at all our venues," an MSG spokesperson said.

It would be the first time a sitting U.S. president attended an NBA Finals game. Mr. Trump has previously attended other high-profile sporting events, including the Super Bowl, the Daytona 500 and the U.S. Open men's final. The White House is currently getting set to host a UFC fight on Flag Day - the president's 80th birthday - next month.

Should the president attend a game, it would undoubtedly create the need for additional layers of security, and present logistical challenges, as any presidential visit does. However, the combination of a city in the midst of a massive case of Knicks fever and crowds of rowdy fans likely to gather at either sanctioned, or unsanctioned, watch parties, may present an additional hurdle. The NYPD has previously said it will not support officials watch parties outside MSG.

The last time the Knicks won the title was in 1973, though they made it to the finals in 1994 and 1999.