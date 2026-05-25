Knicks sweep Cavs 130-93 in Game 4, advance to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1999

The New York Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals 130-93 in Game 4 on Monday, clinching their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1999.

New York also extended its historic playoff winning streak to 11 games with another dominating performance, winning 10 of 11 by double digits.

The Knicks await the winner of the Western Conference finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. That series is tied 2-2.

As suspected, the Knicks took the Cavs' hear in Game 1 when they came back from 22 down to win in overtime. This was just the official ending and New York pulled off its second straight series sweep.

The Knicks led by as many as 29 in the second quarter. The second half was just a formality.

In close out games this postseason, the Knicks beat the Hawks by 51, 76ers by 30, and now the Cavaliers by 37 on the road.

Going into the night, there were exactly 100 sweeps in 7-game series in NBA playoff history. Now there are 101.

Knicks fans celebrate Eastern Conference championship

Knicks fans crowded the streets outside Madison Square Garden as New York closed in on its first conference title in 27 years. Click here to watch Chopper 2 over the scene.

Fans also packed Radio City Music Hall for an official Game 4 watch party, and they made sure to bring out the brooms.

Organizers said more than 5,000 fans attended the sold-out watch party, with Knicks cheerleaders, team alumni and live music to hype up the crowd.

Another official watch party was held at Brooklyn Bowl.

Both had stepped up security, after the NYPD said it would not support watch parties outside MSG due to rowdy crows and six arrests during Game 2 on Thursday.

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