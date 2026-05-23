NYPD won't support Knicks watch parties outside Madison Square Garden after unruly behavior, arrests

As the Knicks continue their playoff run, the New York City Police Department says it won't support more watch parties outside Madison Square Garden due to unruly behavior.

The games have been shown on large outdoor screens on 33rd Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues. The watch parties are free to attend, and have drawn huge crowds. According to the NYPD, about 6,000 people attended the watch party Thursday night for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The NYPD said at Thursday's watch party, some attendees jumped over police barriers, threw things into the crowd, blocked vehicle traffic on multiple streets, and climbed on top of subway entrances. There were also reports of public drinking. Six people were arrested.

"This is not about having enough of the unruly fans - this is about keeping people safe," an NYPD spokesperson said in a statement, in part.

Police said they will review requests to hold watch parties at other locations, such as SummerStage in Central Park.

A news conference is scheduled to take place outside MSG on Saturday night, calling for the NYPD to reverse its decision.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.