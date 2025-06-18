President Trump's plan to "wean off" FEMA doesn't resonate with some N.J. residents still recovering from hurricanes

President Trump's plan to scale down FEMA draws objections from some New Jersey residents

President Trump's plan to scale down FEMA draws objections from some New Jersey residents

President Trump's plan to scale down FEMA draws objections from some New Jersey residents

President Trump said recently he wants to move toward getting rid of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, better known as FEMA, and get states to take on responsibilities.

But some disaster survivors in New Jersey and an organization that helps them are not in favor of the idea.

"The FEMA thing hasn't been a very successful experiment"

Mr. Trump said June 10 the plan is to "wean off of FEMA, and we want to bring it down to the state level, a little bit like education. We're moving it back to the states."

The president said he wants that to start after hurricane season and for governors to lead the way.

"Now, if they can't handle it, they shouldn't be governor. But these governors can handle it," Mr. Trump said. "The FEMA thing hasn't been a very successful experiment. [It's] very, very expensive and it doesn't get the job done."

The president said once this all comes together, it will be good for the country.

CBS News New York received the following statement from FEMA regarding this hurricane season.

"There is no uncertainty about what FEMA will be doing this Hurricane Season. FEMA is laser focused on disaster response, and protecting the American people. It's not a secret that Under Secretary Noem and Acting Administrator Richardson, FEMA is shifting from bloated, DC-centric dead weight to a lean, deployable disaster force that empowers state actors to provide relief for their citizens. The old processes are being replaced because they failed Americans in real emergencies for decades. Under Secretary Noem's leadership, and the efforts of Acting Administrator Richardson, FEMA is fully activated in preparation for Hurricane Season," a spokesperson said.

Some N.J. residents sound off on Trump's FEMA stance

Nearly four years after Hurricane Ida damaged her Milford home, Leanna Jones is still waiting for state help.

"I still haven't gotten my money from the state to do the long-term recovery," Jones said.

Jones said despite FEMA's imperfections, the agency was there for her right after disaster struck.

"They did put $4,000 in my pocket right away, even before my insurance company came to do the first inspections," Jones said.

That's why she says she's worried about what the president is saying about FEMA.

"If everything is handed to the states, then people will be waiting for four years to get any money. That is just not okay," Jones said.

Organizations helping Superstorm Sandy and Ida survivors also don't think it's a good idea.

In recent recommendations to the FEMA Review Council, both the New Jersey Resource Project and New Jersey Organizing Project suggested more FEMA aid and less denial rates, adding, "None of our recommendations included dismantling FEMA. Rather, we have specific suggestions on how FEMA can be improved and provide continued benefit to impacted communities."