Slashed FEMA funding for New York City flood mitigation could "put lives at risk," officials say

The Trump administration is slashing hundreds of millions of dollars in FEMA funding that was supposed to help flood mitigation in Queens.

This comes just days after a new report predicted New York could lose 80,000 homes to flooding in the next 15 years, which experts say could exacerbate the housing crisis.

"It will literally put lives at risk"

Roughly $300 million was supposed to go toward climate disaster prevention in New York, but it has now been stripped away.

At least half of the funds were going to help flood mitigation in East Elmhurst, Corona and Kissena Park.

New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos and others are fighting back.

"When President Trump says this is about efficiency, we know it's a flat out lie. This is about punishment," Ramos said. "These cuts put working class immigrant neighborhoods at an even greater risk."

Local leaders are calling on the state to replace the cuts and demanding the president rethink his decision.

"New Yorkers pay a lot more in federal taxes than we ever get back in federal assistance," Sen. John C. Liu said.

"It will literally put lives at risk," Congresswoman Grace Meng said.

Experts say every single dollar invested in prevention saves $6 in disaster recovery.

"Part of government service is to take care of the United States' people"

Many in those Queens neighborhoods are outraged.

Frank Taylor Jr. has lived in his East Elmhurst home for more than 20 years. He says Hurricane Ida, which brought flash flooding to the city in 2021, was one of the worst moments for his community. Garages and basements flooded in minutes.

"The insurance didn't pay anything," Taylor said. "I waterproofed and I also put sub pumps, and the water still came through."

Neighbor Serron Fulton says that one hurricane cost him $10,000 in damages.

"When you walked into the basement, you saw a lot of water on the ground and you were just stepping into water," he said.

Many Queens residents who spoke to CBS News New York say officials in Washington aren't doing their jobs right.

"Part of government service is to take care of the United States' people," Taylor said.