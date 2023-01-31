Watch CBS News
President Joe Biden visits New York City to discuss Hudson River Tunnel Project

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden is traveling to New York City on Tuesday. 

The president will talk about funding for the Hudson River Tunnel Project.

Biden will be at Hudson Yards in Chelsea, where he's expected to discuss how the bipartisan infrastructure law will help the project. 

Commuters should expect delays in the area during his visit. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 7:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

