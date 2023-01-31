President Joe Biden visits New York City to discuss Hudson River Tunnel Project
NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden is traveling to New York City on Tuesday.
The president will talk about funding for the Hudson River Tunnel Project.
Biden will be at Hudson Yards in Chelsea, where he's expected to discuss how the bipartisan infrastructure law will help the project.
Commuters should expect delays in the area during his visit.
