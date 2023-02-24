Powerful winds topple trees in New York, New Jersey

Large tree falls onto vehicle on Riverside Drive, no injuries

NEW YORK - Windy weather brought down trees in New York and New Jersey on Friday.

A massive tree came down in Morningside Heights just before 3 p.m.

It happened at 106th Street and Riverside Drive in Riverside Park, all while people were out walking, jogging and taking their pets for a walk.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the 30-foot tree smashed several unoccupied parked cars.

"It's crazy. I mean, you wonder. It's like not one of these trees that looks like it's gonna come down," Morningside Heights resident Peter Kincel said.

"These trees were probably put up during the Depression in the 1930s, and many of the trees need work," Morningside Heights resident Virl Anderick said.

Officers are urging people to avoid the area until the city's parks department can remove the debris and what's left of the tree.

As for those crushed vehicles, people who live in the area say some drivers park their vehicles there due to alternate side parking and may not even be aware of what happened.

Meanwhile, a downed tree caused problems for some NJ TRANSIT commuters.

The tree fell on overhead power lines near Short Hills, New Jersey, affecting the Morris and Essex and Gladstone lines.

They have since resumed in both directions, but officials say to expect up to 45-minute delays.

PATH trains are cross-honoring NJ TRANSIT tickets and passes at Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York.