NJ Transit service between Newark and NYC's Penn Station getting back on track

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Overhead wire problems at the Portal Bridge forced the suspension of NJ Transit service in both directions between Newark Penn Station and New York's City's Penn Station Friday morning. 

Service was restored just about an hour after the suspension, but there were extensive residual delays.   

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross honored by NJ Transit buses at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York City. 

For more information on travel alternatives, click here

The latest issue service disruption comes just days before the new Portal North Bridge is set to open for commuter rail service Sunday. Thursday, Gov. Mikie Sherrill took a ceremonial first train ride across the new span

"New Jersey is the state that built the nation, but we need to continue to update New Jersey, and we've fallen short a little bit. And right now it's great to get back into the business of updating our rail system," Sherrill said.

Commuters have been waiting for years for the new Portal North Bridge to open, and for the past month have been coping with additional service disruptions as crews worked around the clock to connect the new bridge to the rail network

The Portal Bridge, which is 116 years old, has long been a source of delays for frustrated commuters who are eager for its replacement to open. Friday's problem, according to the MTA, is however tied to Amtrak's overhead wire catenary system. 

