Graduation held for new class of Port Authority Police officers

METUCHEN, N.J. -- One day after receiving their badges, the new class of Port Authority Police officers graduated.

The ceremony was held Friday in Metuchen, New Jersey.

It's the first addition to the force since the start of the pandemic.

More than half of the 129 new police officers are minorities.

This is the first PAPD class to receive LGBTQ+ sensitivity training as part of newly updated academy curriculum.

"We're not only celebrating the graduation of 129 new officers but also a lot of promotions within the department, some historical ones," said Edward Cetnar, superintendent of the Port Authority Police Department.

"I'm the first female in the history of the Port Authority Police Department to reach the rank for three-star chief," said Chief of Agency Affairs Gloria T. Frank.

This class also has six legacy recruits, including the son of the first PAPD officer to die due to 9/11-related illness.

