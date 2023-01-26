Watch CBS News
Local News

New class of Port Authority Police officers receives badges in ceremony at 9/11 Memorial and Museum

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Badge ceremony for new class of Port Authority Police officers
Badge ceremony for new class of Port Authority Police officers 00:54

NEW YORK -- The new class of Port Authority Police officers received their badges Thursday.

The ceremony was held at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center.

This year's class of 129 recruits include six legacy officers, like Anthony Cortazzo. His father, John, was a K9 officer. He died due to a 9/11-related illness.

Cortazzo now wears his father's badge numbers.

"He was a part of the recovery effort down there, and in 2005, he became sick with myelodysplastic syndrome, and he fought that for three and a half years and then passed away in 2009," he said. "Wearing the same shield number that he wore and being a part of the same department that he was a part of is definitely an honor."

The ceremony also included a wreath-laying at the South Memorial Pool. Thirty-seven carnations were also laid, honoring the 37 PAPD officers who died in the attacks.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 4:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.