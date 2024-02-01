Watch CBS News
Revised plans for Port Authority Bus Terminal replacement released

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Federal Transit Administration on Thursday released revised plans to replace the 73-year-old Port Authority Bus Terminal.

They also published an environmental impact statement.

The plans include a proposal to permanently close 41st Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues.

The new $10 billion facility will include ramps leading directly into and out of the Lincoln Tunnel.

A 45-day public comment period and public hearings will now follow.

The project will be constructed in phases and is expected to be completed in 2032.

February 1, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

