Revised plans for Port Authority Bus Terminal replacement released
NEW YORK -- The Federal Transit Administration on Thursday released revised plans to replace the 73-year-old Port Authority Bus Terminal.
They also published an environmental impact statement.
The plans include a proposal to permanently close 41st Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues.
The new $10 billion facility will include ramps leading directly into and out of the Lincoln Tunnel.
A 45-day public comment period and public hearings will now follow.
The project will be constructed in phases and is expected to be completed in 2032.
