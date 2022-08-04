Watch CBS News
Update expected on plan to replace Port Authority Bus Terminal with new facility

NEW YORK -- An update is expected Thursday on the plan to replace the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it is marking a "significant step forward" in the project. 

The proposal to replace the bus terminal with a new facility was unveiled in early 2021. 

It includes the construction of a new state-of-the-art main terminal at the current location, featuring a 40% increase in capacity. 

A press conference is scheduled for noon at the bus terminal. 

