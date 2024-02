The Federal Transit Administration on Thursday released revised plans to replace the 73-year-old Port Authority Bus Terminal. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3OnCaxm

Midtown Bus Terminal replacement project moves ahead The Federal Transit Administration on Thursday released revised plans to replace the 73-year-old Port Authority Bus Terminal. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3OnCaxm

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On