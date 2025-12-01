Porch Pirates Act would stiffen penalties for package thieves. Here's how.

The holiday shopping rush is on, and that means porch pirates will have more packages to choose from at your door.

However, New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer is trying to stiffen penalties for those who get arrested by introducing legislation called the Porch Pirates Act.

How the Porch Pirates Act would work

As the orders go out at this time of the year, the boxes start to pile up. As a result, millions of packages are in position to be swiped from doorsteps. Gottheimer said Monday it's time for stronger consequences for those who take part in the surge of crime.

"Right now, only the U.S. Mail, mail handled by the USPS, is federally protected. So stealing a USPS package has particularly harsh penalties, penalties that packages delivered by UPS, Amazon, FedEx or DHL don't have," Gottheimer said during a news conference in Ridgewood.

The legislation would make stealing any package a federal crime, and would carry fines up to $250,000 and up to 10 years in prison.

Gottheimer has tried to push a law like this before, but with package thefts topping 100 million nationwide every year, he's pushing hard to get it passed this time.

"Why should just the Postal Service packages be protected? I believe all packages should be protected," Gottheimer said. "Stealing any package will carry the same federal punishment across the board."

It's about time, police and residents say

Local police say the legislation is long overdue, but until it is passed prevention starts at home.

"So what I always say is between cameras, lights, and just making sure that it's kind of an open area that everybody can see. Those are the easiest, most low-hanging fruit of how to make your home a little less targeted," Ridgewood Police Chief Forest Lyons said.

Residents agree technology makes a difference.

"Yes, I do get a lot of Amazon deliveries. I've never experienced a porch pirate. I do have a Ring doorbell and I think that's a big deterrent," Ridgewood resident Jim Reynolds said.