Police warn about porch pirates stealing packages in Nassau County
MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. - There's a warning Tuesday for Nassau County residents about package thefts.
Police said at least six thefts were reported last month, most of them in Massapequa.
Home surveillance cameras captured several suspects stealing FedEx packages from residences.
Consumer Reports said there are are steps people can take to deter porch pirates, including:
- Monitor your property with a security camera
- Give delivery services special instructions where to leave your package if you're not home
- Track you package with shipment alerts
- Use a delivery box or pickup location
Anyone with any information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All tips can be made anonymously.
