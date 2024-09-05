Video shows porch pirate disguised as Amazon driver. Here are ways to keep your packages safe.

NAUGATUCK, Conn -- Residents in a Connecticut neighborhood barely took notice when a man dressed as an Amazon driver pulled up to a house last week.

Instead of delivering a package to the home in Naugatuck, however, he took one and quickly fled the scene.

"He looks like a delivery person so nobody would question him," one person noted while watching the video.

Police were still looking for him.

An Amazon spokesperson told CBS News New York, "Unfortunately there are bad actors who wear look-alike apparel to commit porch piracy."

Ways to prevent package theft

September through December is traditionally the busiest time of year for package deliveries and porch pirates, including the pretty well-disguised ones.

It turns out, you can buy everything you need to look like an Amazon worker online on sites like eBay.

"It's something that's organized. It's something that's well thought out," said Lt. P.J. Trujillo, with the Mamaroneck, New York police department.

Having a security camera is often a deterrent to package thieves, but not always, Trujillo says, because porch pirates are clever and bold.

"I would recommend people to either have [packages] delivered maybe to their job or maybe have a signature required before the delivery is dropped off," Trujillo said.

Another option for Amazon customers is to use Amazon Locker. Your package will be delivered to the locker location you choose and held securely.

Amazon then sends you a secret code to open the locker.