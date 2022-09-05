Police questioning man following apparent attempted abduction of 10-year-old girl on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating an attempted abduction after a 10-year-old girl was grabbed and forced into an ice cream truck on Staten Island.

As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported Sunday night, that little girl is safe and back at home, and the driver of the ice cream truck is in custody at the 121st Precinct on Richmond Avenue in the Graniteville section of the borough.

Police say just before 5 p.m. the girl was walking to a deli near Harbor Road and Forest Avenue when she was approached by a 20-year-old man driving an ice cream truck.

The suspect then forced the little girl into the truck and began to driveaway with the little girl, but, thankfully, she was able to escape. Police said she got out of the truck about a mile away at Richmond Terrace and Union Avenue with minor scratches. She then flagged down a person on the street and was able to call her mom, who then called 911 reporting her child had been abducted.

A short time later, police were able to locate the truck and the driver near Amity Place and Forest Avenue, Maldonado reported.

The driver is being questioned by investigators. He has not been charged.

The investigation is ongoing.