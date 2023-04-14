Police: Officer shoots man accused of waving air pistol at Bronx subway station

NEW YORK -- Police say an NYPD officer shot a man accused of waving an air pistol on a crowded Bronx subway platform Thursday evening.

Uniformed officers were sent to the 238th Street subway station around 8 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun.

"The callers described a man acting crazy, waving a gun at a crowd which included children," an NYPD official said.

When they arrived, police say officers saw the man with what appeared to be a gun in his hand and ordered him to drop his weapon.

The man allegedly refused and started walking along the catwalk parallel to the train tracks toward the 231st Street station.

The officers followed the man along the catwalk and continued to order the man to drop his weapon and stop. Police say the suspect pointed his weapon at officers multiple times while they were on the catwalk.

As the man was approached the 231st Street station, police say additional officers started walking toward the suspect on the catwalk and demanded the man drop his weapon.

When the suspect allegedly pointed the weapon at officers again, one officer fired and struck the suspect in the hand, causing him to drop the weapon.

Officers secured the firearm and rendered aid. The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

Police say the weapon was an air pistol.

There is no 1 train service between Van Cortlandt Park-242nd Street and 215th Street while the NYPD investigates.

This was the third police-involved shooting in New York City on Thursday.

In Brooklyn, NYPD officers shot and killed a 78-year-old man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers when they responded to a burglary call at the man's apartment.

A few hours later, officers shot and wounded a man in Queens after he allegedly stabbed a security guard at a church in Jamaica.