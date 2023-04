Police: Suspect armed with knife shot by officer in Queens

Police: Suspect armed with knife shot by officer in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police shot and wounded a man in Queens after he allegedly came at officers with a knife.

It happened after officers responded to 164th Street in Jamaica at around 4 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man stabbed.

The man and a stabbing victim were hospitalized in stable condition.