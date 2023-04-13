NYPD: 78-year-old resident fatally shot by officers responding to burglary call after pointing gun at them

NEW YORK - Police say officers responding to a burglary call in Brooklyn on Thursday shot and killed an elderly resident after he allegedly charged at them with a gun.

Police say they got a call from a man saying his elderly uncle's apartment was being burglarized, but at the end of the encounter, they say the man who lived in the apartment pointed a gun at officers and was fatally shot by police.

It all happened around 1:30 p.m. on Lewis Avenue near Hancock Street.

Investigators say bodycam footage showed the violent encounter. Police knocked on the door of the apartment at 330 Lewis Ave., where they believe a burglary was taking place, but a man they believe to be the resident pointed a weapon at them. Investigators say the responding officers then backed away, shouting "No."

"The two officers both discharge their weapons. The male was hit numerous times in the body. Both of the officers fell to the ground because they were trapped inside the hallway. They didn't really have any place to retreat. Once the officers were able to get back up and get composed, they start performing CPR and other lifesaving measures on the male until additional units arrive, until they got assistance from EMS," NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said.

All three were taken to the hospital, where the 78-year-old died. The officers are expected to be OK.

As the investigation unfolds, the chief of police says it's still unclear if there was a burglary to begin with.

"We looked around, and at this time, it doesn't appear, but again, this is only a few hours old. Our crime scene has to go through there, emergency service unit has to go through there, forced investigation and detective squad. There's a lot of work that remains," Maddrey said.

Police maintain that the officers were trapped in a narrow hallway during the encounter and did not point the gun at the man when they knocked on the door, only firing when they thought they were in danger.

"This is a tragic situation. Our officers were put in a life-or-death situation investigating a crime in progress," Maddrey said.

This was the gun recovered at the scene. https://t.co/aTcNa61EdP pic.twitter.com/yjf0bEmy8b — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2023

Residents coming home to the chaos were disturbed to find an active crime scene investigation on their street.

"I looked over at my Citizen app, and I saw it was my address, so I walked right over and they won't let me in, so I'm just waiting to find out what happened," resident Amanda Granger said.

As the investigation continues, police are combing through cameras in the area to see if there was a burglary taking place.

Police sources say the nephew who made the 911 call is at the precinct talking to police.