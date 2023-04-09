Police identify suspect Joevani Vale wanted in connection to Boerum Hill slashing

NEW YORK -- The NYPD has identified a man wanted in connection to a slashing Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn.

According to police, Joevani Vale slashed a 31-year-old woman in the leg on Nevins Street in Boerum Hill.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 04/08/23 at 1:28 PM, Joevani Vale approached a 31-year-old female victim in front of 134 Nevins St in Brooklyn and proceeded to slash her in the leg with a sharp object before fleeing. Anyone with info is directed to DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ZG6H2QTOFm — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 9, 2023

About an hour after the woman was stabbed, officers a few blocks away found an 83-year-old man stabbed in the neck and arm.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Sources told CBS2 the incidents may have been connected.

