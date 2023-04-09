Watch CBS News
Police identify suspect Joevani Vale wanted in connection to Boerum Hill slashing

NEW YORK -- The NYPD has identified a man wanted in connection to a slashing Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn

According to police, Joevani Vale slashed a 31-year-old woman in the leg on Nevins Street in Boerum Hill. 

About an hour after the woman was stabbed, officers a few blocks away found an 83-year-old man stabbed in the neck and arm. 

The man was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Sources told CBS2 the incidents may have been connected. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on April 9, 2023 / 10:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

