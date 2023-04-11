Suspect Joevani Vale turns himself in after weekend slashing, deadly stabbing in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The suspect wanted for a deadly stabbing and a slashing in Brooklyn over the weekend is in custody.
Police said 26-year-old Joevani Vale surrendered to police at Maimonides Hospital.
Vale is accused of trying to attack a woman Saturday in Boerum Hill. Moments later, he allegedly slashed a different woman on Nevins Street.
An hour later, Vale allegedly stabbed 83-year-old Ramon Cintron to death a few blocks away.
Police said Vale has a history of arrests, including for an unprovoked stabbing in 2020.
Vale will remain hospitalized. Charges are pending.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.