Suspect Joevani Vale turns himself in after weekend slashing, deadly stabbing in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The suspect wanted for a deadly stabbing and a slashing in Brooklyn over the weekend is in custody. 

Police said 26-year-old Joevani Vale surrendered to police at Maimonides Hospital. 

Vale is accused of trying to attack a woman Saturday in Boerum Hill. Moments later, he allegedly slashed a different woman on Nevins Street. 

An hour later, Vale allegedly stabbed 83-year-old Ramon Cintron to death a few blocks away. 

Police said Vale has a history of arrests, including for an unprovoked stabbing in 2020. 

Vale will remain hospitalized. Charges are pending.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 12:15 AM

