NYPD: 83-year-old man stabbed to death, woman slashed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- An elderly man was fatally stabbed in Brooklyn on Saturday.
Officers were sent to an apartment inside the Wyckoff Gardens NYCHA development around 2:20 p.m. and found an 83-year-old man with stab wounds to the neck and arm.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
About an hour earlier, police say a 31-year-old woman was slashed on her thigh at a building a few blocks away on Nevins Street. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police have released photos of a man wanted for questioning in connection to the two incidents.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
for more features.