NYPD: 83-year-old man stabbed to death, woman slashed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- An elderly man was fatally stabbed in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Officers were sent to an apartment inside the Wyckoff Gardens NYCHA development around 2:20 p.m. and found an 83-year-old man with stab wounds to the neck and arm.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

About an hour earlier, police say a 31-year-old woman was slashed on her thigh at a building a few blocks away on Nevins Street. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

WANTED- HOMICIDE/ ASSAULT: ON 04/08/23 IN THE VICINITY OF THE 84 PCT AND 78 PCT, A FEMALE VICTIM WAS SLASHED AND AN 83- YEAR- OLD MALE VICTIM WAS LATER STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES. Reward up to $3500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/eSnUaCieFS — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 9, 2023

Police have released photos of a man wanted for questioning in connection to the two incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.