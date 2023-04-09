Watch CBS News
NYPD: 83-year-old man stabbed to death, woman slashed in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An elderly man was fatally stabbed in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Officers were sent to an apartment inside the Wyckoff Gardens NYCHA development around 2:20 p.m. and found an 83-year-old man with stab wounds to the neck and arm.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

About an hour earlier, police say a 31-year-old woman was slashed on her thigh at a building a few blocks away on Nevins Street. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police have released photos of a man wanted for questioning in connection to the two incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on April 8, 2023 / 10:10 PM

First published on April 8, 2023 / 10:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

