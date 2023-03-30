Police: Driver arrested in stolen ambulance on Mario Cuomo Bridge
NEW YORK -- Police say a man stole an ambulance and drove it onto the Mario Cuomo Bridge early Thursday morning.
Matthew Chacko is accused of taking the ambulance from St. Luke's Morningside Hospital.
The FDNY used a GPS tracking device, and then police used a tire deflation device to disable the ambulance on the bridge.
Chacko was arrested on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated.
