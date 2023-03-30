Watch CBS News
Police: Driver arrested in stolen ambulance on Mario Cuomo Bridge

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say a man stole an ambulance and drove it onto the Mario Cuomo Bridge early Thursday morning. 

Matthew Chacko is accused of taking the ambulance from St. Luke's Morningside Hospital. 

The FDNY used a GPS tracking device, and then police used a tire deflation device to disable the ambulance on the bridge. 

Chacko was arrested on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated. 

First published on March 30, 2023 / 12:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

