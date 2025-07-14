Flood watch issued for NYC, parts of N.J. today. Map shows where risk will be highest.

First Alert Weather: Threat of thunderstorms for evening commute

A flood watch has been issued for much of the Tri-State Area on Monday. It takes effect at 2 p.m. and lasts until at least midnight.

It's a First Alert Weather Day, as we track downpours, thunderstorms and the enhanced risk of flash flooding across portions of New Jersey.

NYC weather forecast today

The day got off to a quiet start, but after lunch, thunderstorms will develop well north and west and gradually work toward the city for the evening commute.

These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, but more concerning, isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding.

In fact, we could see rainfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour with isolated rainfall totals of 3 to 5+ inches.

Ongoing flooding and/or residual flooding is likely this evening, with the thunderstorms gradually winding down overnight.

NYC weather this week

Thankfully, your day tomorrow will be far less active, but an isolated downpour or two can't be ruled out.

The remainder of the week will feature hot and humid conditions with showers and thunderstorms still in the forecast.

Live radar around Tri-State Area

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.