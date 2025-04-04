PFAS detected in multiple New York counties' public water supply, environmentalists say

More than 1 million New Yorkers depend on public water systems for drinking water, and some are being exposed to manmade "forever chemicals" called PFAS, environmentalists say.

The tap water in New York is said to be safe to drink as it meets federal and state standards, but according to a study by the Environmental Working Group, as of March 2025, PFAS have been detected in public water systems in Westchester, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

"The EPA said that there's no safe standard of PFAS in our drinking water," said Adrienne Esposito, executive director of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

In April 2024, in an effort to reduce exposure, the United States Environmental Protection Agency finalized the federal standard at four parts per trillion.

In January, however, President Donald Trump withdrew those plans.

"So although New York does have a standard of 10, we really want and need that standard of four to be implemented. If it's not, 1.3 million people across New York state ... will be continuing to drink PFAS toxic chemicals," Esposito said.

EPA weighing whether to pull back drinking water standard

The EPA is currently facing lawsuits against the ruling, including from the American Water Works Association, a nonprofit dedicated to providing water solutions and management. The organization calls the rule excessive and unreasonable, saying the EPA "underestimates nationwide costs and adds to affordability challenges without achieving the public health outcomes we all seek."

But those who support the government mandate say water infrastructure could be in limbo if the EPA decides to pull back the drinking standard by the April 8 deadline.

"There are 39 states throughout the country that have no standard at all, and they would receive no protections should the federal standard be removed," said Jared Hayes, senior policy analyst for the Environmental Working Group.

While water systems across the country are implementing upgrades that will meet the current standard by 2029, some say the industries polluting the water should be held accountable.

"Unfortunately, there's no regulation to stop industries from dumping as much PFAS into our waterways as they want right now," Hayes said.

Experts say exposure to PFAS leave a lasting effect.

"There will be more hospital visits. There will be more cancer. There will be more medical costs. It will have a toll on the American public," Esposito said.

CBS News New York reached out to the EPA and was told they don't comment on current or pending litigation. Meanwhile, experts say folks at home can help protect themselves by using countertop, under-sink or household filters.