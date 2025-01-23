Trump's halting of EPA limits on PFAS in drinking water "a tragic setback," Long Island environmentalist says

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- President Donald Trump has withdrawn a Biden administration plan to set new limits on chemical discharge into drinking water.

State regulators around the U.S. had been waiting for the Environmental Protection Agency to take the lead on PFAS requirements so they could incorporate effective monitoring and treatment into their discharge permits.

Without new federal limits, those efforts are stalled, according to the nonprofit Environmental Working Group in Washington, D.C.

"A tragic setback for water protection"

PFAS are forever chemicals that have been linked to serious health problems, including cancer, immune suppression and developmental harm. They are widely used in products like nonstick pans, waterproof clothing, soaps and shampoos.

Former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, Mr. Trump's pick for EPA administrator, said during his Senate confirmation hearing addressing PFAS would a "top priority."

"I was a member of the PFAS task force, also voted for the PFAS Action Act. EPA has an important responsibility to make sure that our obligations are implemented correctly," Zeldin said. "It's something that will be top priority of mine."

The former Long Island congressman's statement may now be at odds with the president.

"This is really a tragic setback for water protection throughout America," said Adrienne Esposito, with Citizens Campaign for the Environment. "And this rule would have caused industry to participate in reducing PFAS, and instead, it sends a signal to industry, you can poison us as much as you want."

Financial burden could fall on public without regulations

Water districts contacted by CBS News New York said the financial burden will fall on the public if corporate regulations are halted, since suppliers would have to charge more to have PFAS filtered from drinking water.

New York State Assembly Member Michaelle Solages says her Nassau County district wants to hold a forum on public water policy.

"It's more important for us to engage the community and try to change this policy through the power of the people," Solages said.

The new EPA standards were set to start in 2027.