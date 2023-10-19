Watch CBS News
Local News

Person hit by falling debris in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Person hit by falling debris in Manhattan
Person hit by falling debris in Manhattan 00:49

NEW YORK -- A person was hit by falling debris and hospitalized Thursday morning in Manhattan

The person was walking near Gramercy Park near the corner of Park Avenue and 22nd Street when debris fell from a sidewalk shed. 

It was not immediately known how seriously they were hurt. 

FDNY left the scene before noon, but 22nd Street between Park and Lexington was still blocked off. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 12:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.