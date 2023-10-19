Person hit by falling debris in Manhattan

Person hit by falling debris in Manhattan

Person hit by falling debris in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- A person was hit by falling debris and hospitalized Thursday morning in Manhattan.

The person was walking near Gramercy Park near the corner of Park Avenue and 22nd Street when debris fell from a sidewalk shed.

It was not immediately known how seriously they were hurt.

FDNY left the scene before noon, but 22nd Street between Park and Lexington was still blocked off.