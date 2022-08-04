Pennsauken Creek turns red from food dye mistake

Creek in southern New Jersey runs red from food dye

NEW JERSEY -- A creek in southern New Jersey has turned red.

Authorities in Burlington and Camden counties started getting calls on Tuesday about the Pennsauken Creek turning red.

An investigation traced the problem to a beverage manufacturer that improperly dumped red food dye into the sewer system.

The water made its way to a waste treatment plant and then was discharged downstream.

At first, residents were concerned.

"It was pretty bizarre, honestly," one said.

"Dark, a little red. It's a little surprising. It's like what's going on here? Is it dangerous, is it hazardous?" said another.

Officials said it's not hazardous and there's no risk to public health.

The beverage manufacturer, which was not named, received a violation.