Paul McCartney adds 2nd NYC concert after playing sold-out surprise show

NEW YORK — Paul McCartney is returning to New York City's Bowery Ballroom on Wednesday night one day after performing a sold-out surprise concert.

The second performance was announced online around 10 a.m., and for the second day in a row, tickets were sold out within an hour of going on sale.

Doors opened at 5 p.m., and the show is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Bowery Ballroom says no tickets will be available at the door, so fans should not to line up outside the venue unless they have already purchased a ticket.

Paul McCartney surprises NYC fans with last-minute concert

Tuesday afternoon, McCartney announced on his social media channels that he would be performing a surprise show on the Lower East Side. Tickets were available for $50 on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Bowery Ballroom box office.

Fans raced to the venue in the hopes being one of the lucky few to grab a ticket.

"There was people running from all directions -- subway, bikes, getting out of cars and taxis. Everybody was running," fan Adrienne Dee-Olsen said.

Concertgoers were prohibited from using their phones or taking any audio or video recordings during the show.

"He still played gems like, you know, 'Can't Buy Me Love,' Beatles hits, 'Hey Jude, 'Let It Be,' but he also fit in Wings songs," fan Hannah Grubb said.

"It was incredible. This is actually my 10th time seeing Paul McCartney. I have no words for it. I honestly thought he was going to go on for three hours like he usually does, but, you know, I'll take this," concertgoer Wendy Miranda said.