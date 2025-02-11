Paul McCartney performing surprise show at NYC's Bowery Ballroom

NEW YORK -- Former Beatle and music legend Paul McCartney is taking the stage at New York City's Bowery Ballroom for a surprise show Tuesday evening.

The pop-up concert, called "Paul McCartney Rocks the Bowery," was announced on McCartney's website and social media platforms at noon. Tickets were available in-person only at the Bowery Ballroom's box office and cost $50.

The line outside the venue on the Lower East Side wrapped around the block.

"There was people running from all directions -- subway, bikes, getting out of cars and taxis. Everybody was running," fan Adrienne Dee-Olsen said.

"I literally left work, told my boss it's a big emergency. He's like, 'What's the emergency?' I go, 'It's Paul McCartney.' I mean, like, what's more important than that?" fan Stephen Esposito said.

The show sold out within an hour.

Doors opened at 5 p.m. and the show was expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.

According to the tickets, the use of phones or audio or video recording of any kind is banned during the show.