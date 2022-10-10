Paul Kutz remembered as a cherished husband and father at funeral

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. - A cherished husband and Long Island dad was mourned Monday during a public mass in East Northport.

Paul Kutz was killed in a hotel shooting Oct. 2 near the Marist College campus, where he was attending family weekend.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports Kutz was an innocent bystander caught in the fray between two arguing transients when, police say, one pulled a gun.

Bells tolled in East Northport during a funeral Mass honoring the life of Kutz, beloved husband to Nathalie and a father described as "superdad" to their three sons.

"All who loved him, we can do nothing but pray for the entire family. They are devastated by this loss," said family friend Barbara Hess.

At St. Anthony's of Padua, dozens of neighbors, friends and relatives appeared overcome at the tragic circumstances that claimed the life of the man who was dad, coach, and accountant.

"I've known Paul for the last 30 years. He was like a brother, and he was my financial advisor, and was the kindest person I've met," said friend Jeanine Fernando.

It was during Marist College family weekend. Kutz was shot in the chest and torso in the lobby of an off campus hotel while getting a morning cup of coffee, police said. It was a chance encounter with what police call a homeless man who arguing with staff.

"Not dealing with the homeless, not having a solution to deal with this, is just an absolute disgrace," said neighbor Joseph Farrell.

Two men have been indicted in the Kutz case and are being held. Both have served time in prison. They were found with a semiautomatic and rifle, say police. Bomb making materials and manuals were discovered in their hotel room.

It's not clear how long the two transients with no fixed addresses had been staying in the hotel, orr if they were part of a housing program. Our calls to Courtyard by Marriott corporate offices were not returned.

The hotel lobby quickly filled with anguished Marist families, said one guest who took video of the aftermath.

"People were hiding under their beds, in their bathrooms. I mean, nobody really knew what was going on," said John Busick.

The Kutz family asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Little Shelter of Huntington.

"This is super generous of something that is coming out of such a tragedy. Little Shelter relies solely on donations, and Mr. Kutz was a monthly sponsor of one of our animals here," said Little Shelter Animal Rescue Director David Ceely.

The three Kutz sons graduated from Northport High Scholl before attending Marist. Counselors will be provided at both school campuses as the investigation into the troubling case continues.