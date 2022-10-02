1 dead in shooting at hotel near Marist College

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- One person is dead after a shooting at a hotel near Marist College during Family Weekend.

Police say a man, believed to have been an innocent bystander, was shot at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Courtyard Marriott. He died at the hospital.

CBS2 has learned the victim was a relative of a Marist student, but has not yet not been identified.

"The victim sadly is a parent of a Marist College student, not associated with the individual who committed the crime," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said. "We believe this is an isolated incident."

Authorities said the shooting may have been gang-related and two suspects were taken into custody.

During a search of the hotel, police say they also found materials inside of a room that could be used as explosives.