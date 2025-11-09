FDNY firefighter Patrick Brady dies battling Brooklyn rooftop fire

A New York City firefighter died after suffering a medical episode during a fire overnight in Brooklyn, officials said Sunday.

FDNY officials said Patrick Brady went into cardiac arrest on the roof of a burning building at 9407 Kings Highway in East Flatbush.

The fire department called for an all hands on deck response late Saturday night after residents said the fire started on the sixth floor and woke them up.

Fellow firefighters and EMS immediately started treating Brady, 42, before he was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and pronounced dead, the FDNY said.

FDNY called for an all hands response to the fire in East Flatbush on Saturday night. Nov. 8, 2025. CBS News New York

Many members of the fire department gathered at the hospital to pay their respects to the 11-year department veteran.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry spoke through tears about the sacrifice Brady made.

"Some might call it routine response, but his loss is a stark reminder that there is no such thing as a routine call in this line of work. Every response carries a risk and every member of the FDNY answers that call of courage," Daughtry said.

Brady, who is from Queens, transferred to Ladder 120 in Brownsville in 2022 after being appointed to the fire department in 2014. He is survived by his wife as well as cousins, brothers and uncles, who are also FDNY firefighters.

"It takes courage to put on that uniform, to put your life at risk for others to answer the call. There's a reason we call them New York's bravest, and Patrick Brady personified that bravery," Mayor Eric Adams said.

"The entire FDNY is heartbroken over the loss of Firefighter Patrick Brady," Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker said. "[He] was a dedicated public servant, and firefighting was in his blood. We are thinking of his family, friends, and fellow members as we join them in mourning this immense loss."

A second firefighter and two civilians suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Another fire Saturday left nine people injured at an apartment building in Washington Heights, Manhattan.

Earlier in the day, an auto shop in the Bronx went up in flames, which spread to neighboring homes.