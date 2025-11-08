Fire at Bronx auto body shop spreads to neighboring home, displacing families

Several families have been displaced after a massive fire spread from a Bronx auto body shop to neighboring homes.

The flames broke out shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the business on the corner of Bronx River and Rosedale avenues.

Crews arrived within a few minutes, but the fire quickly grew from three alarms to a five-alarm blaze and spread to two adjacent homes on Rosedale Avenue.

A massive fire broke out at a Bronx auto body shop on Nov. 8, 2025. Mahsa Saeidi

Firefighters spent hours dousing the building with water. It was finally brought under control just before 2:30 p.m. Four firefighters were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

The city Department of Buildings said the auto body shop sustained extensive fire damage, including a collapsed and compromised roof. The department issued full vacate orders for the shop and both neighboring homes.

A fire at a Bronx auto body shop spread to two neighboring homes on Nov. 8, 2025. Mahsa Saeidi

At least four families lived in the two homes, including Yasmyn Reyes and her four children, all under the age of 6. Reyes said she was in the process of moving, but she lost everything.

"It's like everything is wet, everything is smoky," she said. "Like the clothes that I have in my back, that's the only thing I could grab."

The Red Cross said they are assisting a total of five adults and seven children with emergency lodging and financial aid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.