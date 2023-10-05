Police: 1 dead after van jumps curb in Paterson
PATERSON, N.J. -- Police are investigating a deadly accident in Passaic County involving a van and a motor scooter.
It happened in front of a Presbyterian church near Broadway and Rosa Parks Boulevard in Paterson.
Investigators say a van driver lost control, jumped the curb and struck a pedestrian and an individual on a motor scooter.
Police say the pedestrian was pinned under the van and pronounced dead.
The driver of the motor scooter was rushed to a local hospital with injuries.
Witnesses say it appears the van's brakes failed. No word yet on what caused the fatal accident.
