Police: 1 dead after van jumps curb in Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. -- Police are investigating a deadly accident in Passaic County involving a van and a motor scooter.

It happened in front of a Presbyterian church near Broadway and Rosa Parks Boulevard in Paterson.

Investigators say a van driver lost control, jumped the curb and struck a pedestrian and an individual on a motor scooter.

Police say the pedestrian was pinned under the van and pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor scooter was rushed to a local hospital with injuries.

Witnesses say it appears the van's brakes failed. No word yet on what caused the fatal accident.