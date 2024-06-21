Boil water advisory lifted in Paterson and Clifton, N.J. for customers impacted by water main break

PATERSON, N.J. -- A boil water advisory has been lifted for thousands of customers in parts of Clifton and Paterson.

The Passaic Valley Water Commission says it finished repairs on a broken water main Thursday night, and has conducted extensive water quality testing.

The PVWC, along with local health officials and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, confirm that the water is safe to use.

Customers who were impacted by the advisory are encouraged to:

Run all cold faucets in their homes for about three minutes,

Empty and clean automatic ice makers and water chillers,

Drain and refill their hot water heater if the temperature is set below 113 degrees Fahrenheit,

And run any service connections with a water softener/cartridge filter through a regeneration cycle or follow other procedures recommended by the manufacturer.

Water main break impacts customers in Paterson, Clifton

A large water main break on Wednesday impacted service for as many as 5,000 people in south Paterson and parts of Clifton.

A boil water advisory was in effect for Passaic Valley Water Commission customers in parts of Clifton and Paterson, New Jersey. Passaic Valley Water Commission

As temperatures outside reached the 90s for the first time this year, some customers were without water entirely, while those who did have service had to boil it before using. Officials distributed cases of water to impacted customers.

St. Joseph's University Medical Center also fell inside the impacted zone. The hospital had to divert some emergency room patients to alternate facilities for more than a day due to restricted water pressure. By Thursday afternoon, their water pressure had improved and the hospital was able to resume normal operations.