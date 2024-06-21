Watch CBS News
New York City is under a heat advisory today, which means it could feel like 100 degrees. Here's the forecast.

By Matthew DeLucia

First Alert Weather: Feels like 95-100 in NYC on Friday
First Alert Weather: Feels like 95-100 in NYC on Friday 04:13

Heat Advisory

New York City, New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley are under a heat advisory from noon Friday through 8 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures will feel like 95-100 degrees. 

Air Quality Alert

The entire Tri-State Area is under an air quality alert from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday due to elevated ground level ozone.

Excessive Heat Watch

Most of New Jersey will be under an excessive heat watch from 6 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures could feel like 100-105 degrees. 

Friday Forecast

Very hot and humid, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly north of New York City. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Temperatures feel like 95+ degrees. 

Tonight: Evening thunderstorms dissipate with generally quiet conditions for the remainder of the night. Warm and sticky with lows in the 70s. 

Saturday Forecast

Hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees, but feels like 95+. 

Looking Ahead

Sunday: Hot and humid with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s, but feels like 95+. 

Monday: Hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 90, feels like 90s. 

First published on June 21, 2024 / 7:34 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

