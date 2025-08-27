Paramus sues American Dream for staying open Sundays in violation of Bergen County blue laws

Paramus is suing the American Dream mall for staying open on Sundays, in violation of Bergen County's blue laws.

The city's lawsuit claims the mall has 120 stores that stay open and it publicly advertises those hours.

American Dream says it's located on state land, so it's not bound by blue laws, which prohibit the sale of nonessential items, like clothing and furniture.

What are Bergen County's blue laws?

The restrictions have been in place since the 17th century, but they do make exceptions for things like grocery and drug stores.

"I have been a steadfast defender of Bergen County's blue laws because they protect our quality of life and guarantee retail employees one day of rest," Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said in a statement, adding, "Their decision to operate retail on Sundays not only violates state statute, it gives them an unfair advantage over every other business in Bergen County that is following the law."

American Dream responds to lawsuit

American Dream responded, calling the lawsuit "a meritless political stunt driven by private competitor's interest." The mall sits on land owned by the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford.

Tedesco previously told CBS News New York that the county had reached out to the New Jersey attorney general's office to determine who had the authority to enforce compliance.

Shoppers CBS News New York spoke with in January didn't seem to care and said they appreciated the extra day to shop.