American Dream mall's sidestepping of Bergen County, N.J.'s blue laws causes considerable debate

Despite Bergen County blue laws, the American Dream mall is open for business on Sundays

Despite Bergen County blue laws, the American Dream mall is open for business on Sundays

Despite Bergen County blue laws, the American Dream mall is open for business on Sundays

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Despite Bergen County's blue laws, which require retails stores close on Sundays, the American Dream mall is open for business on Sundays.

Shoppers seem thrilled about it, but there are some county officials who are not.

"How'd they get away with it?"

CBS News New York learned earlier this month that the American Dream started advertising that all stores are open on Sundays, and many have been for more than a year. The mall sits on New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority land, which could perhaps be why it believes blue laws don't apply to its retailers.

Reporter Vanessa Murdock reached out to both NJSEA and American Dream to get to the bottom of that, but both declined comment.

Shoppers she spoke to, though, didn't seem to care, as they were spotted Sunday enjoying the freedom to stroll in and out of the mall's retail shops.

"I think it's fantastic," said Joanna Mordecki of Tuxedo Park, New York.

Mordecki says she loves it because during the week and on Saturdays she's too busy to shop.

"It gives me an opportunity to come out get some much-needed socks, shoes, pants, anything," Mordecki said.

Deena Goldman of Teaneck said she grew up with blue laws and liked them then, but now shares the same sentiment as her daughter, who approves of the idea.

"It was very exciting when we saw it was opening officially," Goldman said.

"There's nothing wrong with having a place to go that's indoors away from the cold, [with] a million things to do, a million people to see," said Harold Johnson of Somerset.

"This is Bergen County? Wow," added Bob Nadella of Roselle Park. "How'd they get away with it?"

Blue laws promote quality of life, fairness, lawmakers say

Multiple Bergen County officials are currently wrestling with how American Dream sidestepped the blue laws.

A spokesperson for the county said, "County Executive [James] Tedesco has been a steadfast supporter of the Bergen County blue laws, long recognizing their vital role in enhancing residents' quality of life," and adding, "American Dream's disregard of the state statute is deeply concerning. The county administration has reached out to the New Jersey state attorney general to determine who has the authority to enforce compliance."

Chris DiPiazza, the mayor of Paramus, which is a shopping mecca in Bergen, said he's strategizing this week with the governing body of the borough and its legal team to see what can be done.

"The biggest thing with the American Dream being open is that after decades of our local businesses and our malls being on a level playing field, they're now not," DiPiazza said.

That's because roughly 20 minutes away in the same county, shopping on Sundays is happening at the American Dream, whether it's legal or not.