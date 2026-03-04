Proposed N.Y. bill would allow outdoor drinking during FIFA World Cup

A new bill could potentially allow for outdoor and public drinking for the duration of the FIFA World Cup in New York this summer, transforming the way fans enjoy the matches.

It's modeled on legislation that has already been signed into law in the state of Washington.

How the bill would work

The new bill, titled the HOST Act, could temporarily expand outdoor alcohol service for certain communities and neighborhoods.

Local leaders would need to apply and submit a plan for approval, effectively turning a corner, street or block into an "entertainment zone" for the duration of the games. The proposal, if passed, would allow bars within that entertainment zone to host people outside and use their space to increase their capacity. It would also allow customers to legally carry alcoholic beverages from bar to bar within that zone.

The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Tony Simone, who represents Chelsea, Hell's Kitchen and Midtown Manhattan.

"The World Cup kickoff is coming. Let's make sure small businesses are in the starting lineup," he said.

Simone argues the bill would help the region accommodate tourists, spur economic development, and benefit the restaurant and hospitality industry, nonprofits, and local and state governments.

"The last time we had the World Cup, we were crowded in bars," he said. "Why not take advantage of the beautiful weather in June, inside and out?"

The bill still needs to pass the state Legislature and get approval from Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Liquor Authority, all by June.

If passed, the bill would only be in effect from June 1 to July 31, 2026.

"A pretty fun experience"

Some Manhattan bar owners told CBS News New York they are supportive of the idea.

"I think it would work for the city, and I think people would really like it," said Sean Burger, owner of Hibernia Bar on 50th Street. "If you could just walk around the neighborhood from one bar to the next, it almost feels European to look outside and see TVs on the outside, and it's gonna be great weather, too, so why not? Let's do it."

"I think it would be kind of fun overall," said Allan Flores, supervisor of Sir Henry's on Eighth Avenue. "I think it would actually be a pretty fun experience. It would actually bring a lot more people, like, in and out."

"We want to give everyone the opportunity to celebrate their team, their national pride, and you know, let's go USA," Sir Henry's general manager Mike DePaolo said.

FIFA World Cup in New York and New Jersey

Eight World Cup matches will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, including the Final on July 19.

The excitement kicks off with Brazil vs. Morocco on June 13, followed by four other Group Stage matches, a Round of 32 match and a Round of 16 match.

Sixteen cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico are hosting World Cup games this year. Host cities are anticipating a boost in tourism, and special events and fan experiences are expected to be announced in the coming months.

The U.S. Men's National Team roster will be revealed on May 26 at a special celebration in New York City, featuring surprise guests and live entertainment. Further details have not yet been announced.