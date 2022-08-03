Watch CBS News
Outdoor dining in New Jersey to continue through at least November 2024

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

TRENTON, N.J. -- The Garden State will have outdoor dining for another two years.

It was set to expire in November, but Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill on Wednesday to extend the program through November 2024, allowing food service businesses to use outside canopies and tables.

Murphy said outdoor dining is popular with customers.

"They've come to enjoy the new atmosphere, character and sense of place outdoor dining has given to their neighborhoods and downtowns, and let me say this unequivocally, we want this to continue. We want our restaurants to be not just locations but destinations," the governor said.

New Jersey's outdoor dining program was started in 2020 to help restaurants and other food service businesses survive during the pandemic.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 11:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

