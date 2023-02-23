Watch CBS News
Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan star in "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window" at the Brooklyn Academy of Music

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Oscar Isaac, Rachel Brosnahan star in BAM production
Oscar Isaac, Rachel Brosnahan star in BAM production 01:04

NEW YORK -- Thursday is opening night for Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

They star in Lorraine Hansberry's "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window."

The play, which first opened on Broadway in 1964, follows a couple living in Greenwich Village in the 1960s as they struggle with marriage and turmoil in a world that's changing around them.

"Iris is in a moment of transition, in a moment of enormous change, as she says. She married very young, and she's a dreamer. He's a dreamer. They're two dreamers," Brosnahan said.

"It was really exciting to give voice to a play that very few people have heard and to be able to bring that to people's attention. It's like a ... lost Mozart piece," Isaac said.

"The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window" is at BAM's Harvey Theater through March 24.

There is also an exhibit that highlights Lorraine Hansberry's plays, writing and photographs.

