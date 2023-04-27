Oscar Isaac, Rachel Brosnahan celebrate opening night of "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window" on Broadway

NEW YORK -- Thursday was opening night on Broadway for actors Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan.

They star in a revival of the Lorraine Hansberry play "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window."

Set in Greenwich Village in the 1960s, Isaac and Brosnahan portray a couple facing challenges in their own lives, as well as their family and friends.

The play is back on a Broadway stage for the first time in nearly 60 years after running at the Brooklyn Academy of Music earlier this year.

"Playing Iris, she's like a sheet in the wind. She is so moved by everything and everyone around her and expresses herself so fully moment to moment," Brosnahan said.

"The horrible things they say and yet within that there is such beautiful humanity," Isaac said.

This is Isaac's first time on Broadway. Brosnahan made her Broadway debut in a revival of the play "The Big Knife" in 2013.

