Queens mother Orsolya Gaal was stabbed more than 50 times, sources tell CBS2

NEW YORK -- The search continues for the killer of Queens wife and mother of two Orsolya Gaal.

Her body was found in a duffel bag Saturday not far from her Forest Hills home. Sources now tell CBS2 she was stabbed more than 50 times and suffered blunt force trauma.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, sadness looms over the neighborhood following her death.

"I got goosebumps," one neighbor told Westbrook.

"It feels like something out of TV. It's just really, it's rough," resident Patrick Tuszakowski said.

The search continues for the killer of Queens wife and mother of two Orsolya Gaal. Photo via CBS2

The 51-year-old was found dead inside a duffel bag on Metropolitan Avenue near the Jackie Robinson Parkway, according to police.

"It's scary. I don't understand how somebody can do this," said resident Steven Agardi.

Police said a man walking his dog spotted the bag on the side of the road shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

The scenic, well groomed street Gaal lived on with her family -- not far from where she was found dead -- is now the location of a crime scene. Police tape still surrounds the entrance to her home, and flowers placed by those she knew sit on a tree out on the sidewalk.

Her disturbing death left some with more questions than answers.

"You keep reliving the sequence of events. How did this happen? It's actually quite strange," one neighbor said. "The more it goes on, the more the gravity of the situation just keeps making it worse."

Why someone would do this still remains a mystery. Police continue to search for the person responsible for killing Gaal.

Anyone with information is urged to call their anonymous tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS.