2 dead in separate drownings in Orange County, New York

Two people died Saturday in separate drowning incidents in Orange County, New York.

Man drowns in Harriman State Park's Turkey Hill Pond

The first incident happened around 11:45 a.m. at Turkey Hill Pond in the Town of Highlands area of Harriman State Park.

According to New York State Park Police, a 22-year-old man was hiking with a friend, then decided to take a dip in the pond to cool off.

Police said the man walked into the pond, then quickly went under the water and did not resurface.

Search crews were sent into the lake, and the man was found about 20 feet from the shore in 10 feet of water, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

New York State Park Police say swimming is not allowed in Turkey Hill Pond. The investigation is ongoing.

Long Island man drowns after falling in Walton Lake

The second drowning happened just before 4 p.m. at Walton Lake in the Town of Monroe.

New York State Police said Mohammadsadegh Kiani, a 36-year-old from Plainview, was sitting alone on an inflatable paddle board about 40 feet from shore when he lost his balance and fell into water that was about 6-7 feet deep. According to police, Kiani began to struggle and did not resurface.

Patrons of a nearby American Legion post pulled Kiani out of the water and began performing life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived, police said.

Kiani was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Police said the drowning has been ruled accidental.