Memorial today for Omer Neutra, IDF soldier from Long Island

SYOSSET, N.Y. -- Omer Neutra, a fallen Israel Defense Forces soldier from Long Island, will be remembered with a memorial service Tuesday.

Neutra was once believed to be taken hostage during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, but the IDF confirmed Monday he was killed while fighting militants.

"He was serving as a tank commander in an IDF unit that was among the first to respond to Hamas' campaign of cruelty - risking his life to save the lives of others," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Neutra's body was taken into Gaza where it's still being held by Hamas.

Remembering Omer Neutra on Long Island

Israeli-American hostage Omer Neutra is confirmed dead in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces announced Monday. CBS News New York

The 21-year-old grew up in Plainview, where it's expected to be a tough day for those who knew him. His memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Midway Jewish Center in Syosset.

Community members gathered there Monday night to share in their sorrow and lean into their faith.

"Omer sort of became really such a part of all of us, and I think people felt so personally connected to him, even people who never met him," said Rabbi Elizabeth Zeller.

A spokesperson for the Neutra family said they are "deeply grieving and devastated" and ask for privacy at this time.

His parents, who had been vocal about trying to get their son and the hostages freed, spoke at a remembrance event Sunday in Central Park, just hours before the IDF announced he died.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered flags to be flown at half-staff, and she is expected to attend Tuesday's memorial.